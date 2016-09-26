Design without limits on this powerful new cloud platform

When you’re busy working on that new design project, the last thing you need is to be worrying about technology letting you down. So, with the flexibility and scalability the cloud offers, it makes perfect sense that more and more creative folk are migrating their platforms and clients across to such services.

Created by leading web hosting provider Fasthosts, CloudNX is a cloud server platform that offers a brilliant solution for freelancers and design studios, allowing users to take advantage of cloud resources with no contracts and usage-based billing. CloudNX gives small business owners, in particular, an opportunity to run more, do more and configure servers however they see fit.

Best fit

CloudNX offers the ability to start small and expand as traffic increases, with scalability and high performance enabling users to easily grow their infrastructure. You can also select the operating system that best fits the requirements of your design project.

Everything can be managed from a highly responsive and mobile-ready console. Apps such as WordPress, Drupal and Magento can be deployed and used for both short term, basic tasks and more resource-demanding projects across a variety of applications including eCommerce, digital rendering and gaming.

Managed by Fasthosts, CloudNX offers powerful, next-generation cloud servers for designers and developers, and is available from just £15 per month (excl. VAT) with no ongoing commitment.

For full details and information on how to sign up, visit the Fasthosts website.