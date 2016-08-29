Designer type gifts are a must-have for font fans

Struggling to find the perfect gift for the designer in your life who's got everything? Or perhaps you want an eye-catching piece of experimental design with a typographical twist? Either way, you're sure to find something on new type-based website Get Your Shirt Together.

One for exasperated designers everywhere

The sister site of HypeForType , Get Your Shirt Together is filled with a range of witty products that are sure to raise a wry chuckle or cynical nod of recognition from designer folk. On top of that, all their products look stunning, having been crafted by leading designers.

We've got our eyes on these stylish typography t-shirts

On the site you'll find a selection of products, including t-shirts, mugs, phone cases, and throw pillows, as well as traditional prints if you're after something to hang on your wall.

Designer Anthony Burrill has created one of the stand-out items, a t-shirt emblazoned with 'the client is always wrong'. Probably best not to wear this to your next client meeting, though.

Each alphabet mug comes with its own distinctive font

The only downside is that all of the products on the site are limited edition, so if you're after an exclusive t-shirt featuring the work of Spanish designer Alex Trochut, or a unique alphabet mug for your studio, make sure to visit as soon as possible.