Did you spot this nerdy joke hidden in Twitter's UI?

A designer has spotted a nerdy joke hidden in Twitter's UI, and the internet is loving it. Click on the the 'Show more replies' CTA below a Tweet, what do you get? Text saying 'More replies'. It's right up there with 'I'm hungry / Hi hungry, I'm Dad' as groan-worthy parent gags go, and surely the proudest part of one Twitter team member's design portfolio.

(Sometimes, of course, you'll actually see more replies to the tweet. It looks like this response is saved for cases where the repliers' accounts have been locked, making their comments unavailable to outsiders.)

The man we have to thank for discovering the quirk is Scott Jehl, a designer and developer at Filament Group. You can see the joke in action in his viral GIF below.

twitter's best dad joke pic.twitter.com/VEIDyrz5lYNovember 6, 2019

Jehl calls it "Twitter's best dad joke". We think it's good but in our opinion, not a classic, like these: 'Did you know the first French fries weren't actually cooked in France? They were cooked in Greece.' Or this absolute rib-tickler, 'Why can't your nose be 12 inches long? Because then it would be a foot.' (We can only apologise.)

Read more: