Discover 2017's top colour trends

Find out all about the latest colour trends with the brand new edition of Computer Arts, issue 261, which hits the newsstand today.

This month’s lead feature takes an in-depth look at the hottest hues for the coming year. We've partnered with creative consultancy FranklinTill to identify four key colour palettes that promise to be hot as we head into 2017.

We get exclusive access to the Pentagram office, and find out how it's run.

Elsewhere, we visit Pentagram to discover what creative businesses in general can learn from its unique structure, in which all partners are equal and creative side projects are encouraged.

And speaking of side projects, the latest issue of Computer Arts also features a special guide for getting more out of them. We also continue our series of practical articles for young designers, in partnership with D&AD New Blood, with an expert guide to fulfilling a brief.

Find out how a well-planned personal project can breathe new life into your work.

Roundup: 12 months of design trends

Legendary designer Ben Bos talks about the famous people he's met

How to get hired when you don't know what you're doing

The story behind Monotype's epic typeface Noto for Google

Top illustrator Miss Led on how to get more from digital textures

Behind the scenes of Futurebrand's new logo for NatWest

How Dutch illustrator Merijin Hos regularly evolves his style

Is your studio ready for the new pension laws?

Three designers critique the Kodak rebrand

Top creatives share their biggest regrets

The best new design, illustration and motion work from around the world, and much more

Image 1 of 4 We go behind the scenes of the NatWest rebrand. Image 2 of 4 We select the hottest new design, illustration and motion work from the global scene. Image 3 of 4 Wieden+Kennedy's Richard Turley discusses how to get hired when you don't know what you're doing. Image 4 of 4 Discover how Dutch illustrator Merjin Hos is evolving his style.

