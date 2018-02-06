Discover 25 hot illustrators to watch in Computer Arts 276

Illustration is a hugely subjective discipline with, in theory at least, as many styles as there are practitioners.

But the field can be buffeted by trends like a ship in a storm, with boundary-breaking individuals often swimming against a surge of shared influences and identikit styles that threaten to flood the market.

Spread from CA issue 276's Illustrator Hotlist 2018, featuring cover star Petra Eriksson

The cover story of Computer Arts issue 276 celebrates 25 of the most exciting – and original – illustrators working today. In short, these are the people you should be commissioning in 2018.

Some faces are newer than others, but the range of styles and approaches on show is hugely encouraging, we hope you agree. Four of our favourites grace this month’s cover, in our fourth split-run design of the past six months.

CA issue 276 features a split-run of four covers, with artwork by (left to right) Tianju Duan, Andreea Dobrin Dinu, Petra Eriksson and Rosanna Tasker

Elsewhere, Logo Design Love founder David Airey has distilled his 10 golden rules of logo design into an essential crib-sheet to help keep your identity design skills razor-sharp, illustrated with a selection of famous best-practice examples from many different sectors.

David Airey presents his 10 golden rules of logo design in Computer Arts issue 276

Meanwhile, in a video special CA also shares advice for crafting a better online portfolio, featuring input from an senior agent and three illustrators from top London agency Handsome Frank - in association with Wix.

Also in Computer Arts issue 276

CA's Showcase section features the latest design, branding, illustration and motion work from around the world

Kicking off a new series focused on digital skills, CA issue 276 includes a handy guide to UX design

In one of Computer Arts' regular project diaries, Carter Wong reveals the process behind its latest limited-edition notebook

