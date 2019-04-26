Discover the art of the zine with Computer Arts 292

This month's issue of Computer Arts magazine takes a deep dive into the past, as we look at how the '70s and '90s zine aesthetic is being reborn, in new and exciting ways. Designers are now looking at zines of yore for inspiration, and as a jumping off point for all sorts of creative endeavours. Whether you're looking for some fresh inspiration, are a print fanatic who can't get enough of mags, or a history buff who wants to know more about zine trends past and present, this feature has something for you.

Our other main feature takes a sideways look at today's design trends. What role do they play in the work we create, and do we really need them? Chair of the Brand Impact Awards, Nick Carson, talks to previous Brand Impact Award winners to find out.

Do we really need trends?

Elsewhere in issue 292, experimentation is the name of the game. We talk to the Yarza Twins to find out how their addiction to experimentation has led to an array of cutting-edge projects, and catch up with Swiss studio, Studio Feixen, who are also known for their wildly experimental approach. The Studio Feixen team take us behind the scenes on some of their biggest projects, explain why getting clients is like getting a flat, and reveal how to work with any client, big or small.

Take a closer look at what's inside Computer Arts issue 292 by scrolling left to right through the gallery below.

Image 1 of 3 This month's hottest design, illustration and motion work Image 2 of 3 The Yarza Twins aren't afraid to mix things up Image 3 of 3 Studio Feixen eschew specialisation

