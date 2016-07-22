Discover the brightest new stars of design

Graduate show season is always an extremely hectic, but inspiring, time for the Computer Arts team – and 2016 is no different.

Having toured the country to pick out the very best creatives to hire, commission or collaborate with. Issue 256 brings all of this together with an inspiring roundup of the cream of the crop.

The team was also busy at this year’s D&AD New Blood festival, judging the best of show and also presenting curated highlights of the best motion and animation work on show.

This issue’s cover is also something special: created by recent University of Leeds graduate Krystina Chapman, it’s the end result of our third-annual cover design contest, also in partnership with D&AD New Blood.

Krystina’s design was really brought to life with a pearlescent varnish and silver diffuser foil, applied by CA’s print finishing partner Celloglas.

Also in issue 256 of Computer Arts:

Adrian Shaughnessy shares five design truths new graduates should know

Evolve and thrive as a designer to ensure you earn what you deserve

We explore the emerging trend for designers creating fictional brands

Sharpen your typography skills: a new series in partnership with the ISTD

Behind the scenes on Music’s recent rebrand of Universal Music Catalogue

Spin founder Tony Brook shares his love for beautifully designed event invites

Plus: pro video insights from this year’s Brand Impact Awards judging panel (view the full shortlist here)

Image 1 of 5 Issue 256 includes the CA team’s highlights from D&AD New Blood Image 2 of 5 Evolve and thrive: we analyse the results of Creativepool’s salary survey Image 3 of 5 The emerging trend for designers to invent fictional brands Image 4 of 5 The ISTD’s new four-part series dedicated to the craft of typography Image 5 of 5 Six of our Brand Impact Awards judges share their branding wisdom

