Discover the VFX of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Rogue One: A Star Wars story is about to hit cinemas, so what better way to celebrate than to fill an issue with insights, art and training from the galaxy far, far way.

If you have a passion for VFX and Star Wars then you will love our exclusive feature with Industrial Light & Magic, as John Knoll explains the challenges faced when updating the iconic look of A New Hope for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

There’s more great Star Wars content in issue 216 too, as we meet the Obsidian Entertainment art team who recreated Mos Eisley in Unreal Engine 4. They reveal the modelling and texture tricks needed to bring the Millennium Falcon and more to life.

Plus, we meet two passionate Star Wars artists who love droids and Star Destroyers! Pick up tips on using Autodesk’s ART renderer to create amazing Star Wars droids, as well learn the basics of kit-bashing spaceships in 3ds Max.

Tutorials this issue have a Star Wars theme, as we reveal how to master the basics of the ZBrush concept pipeline to create Darth Vader, and harness Substance Painter to texture a droid; in this case Rogue One’s K-2SO. As a bonus, you can download our artist’s model to texture yourself!

More training includes…

Master Cinema 4D’s new Object Tracker

Advice for modelling foliage for video games

Create tileable textures in Blender

Render transparent materials in V-Ray

Create a gloss black object in Maya

Learn to create foliage for video games in Unreal Engine

Issue 216 also takes a first look at Oculus Medium, the new in-VR sculpting toolkit launching this December. And there’s VFX insights and software news and reviews to get up-to-date with!

Discover Oculus Medium, the in-VR sculpting app

And, once again, we’ve partnered with Plural Sight to offer a free video course. This issue we offer tips and tricks to create stunning VFX in Maya. The download includes the full video course and project files.