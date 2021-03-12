Get a cheap tablet today with deals on XP-Pen, Gaomon and Huion drawing tablets!

If your drawing tablet isn't doing your digital art justice, maybe it's time for an upgrade. And you're in luck because there is a mountain of brilliant deals available right now over at Amazon. With deals on industry-leading brands from XP-Pen, Gaomon and Huion, you're sure to find something you like.

For those in the US, you can pick up a highly-rated Gaomon 15.6in drawing tablet for close to the lowest price ever, knocked down from $360 to just $255 at Amazon.

And UK artists can rejoice, too, because you'll enjoy a more-than-delightful £120 off the XP-Pen Artist 15.6in tablet – currently just £330 at Amazon. This price is only £30 off the rock-bottom low we saw on Black Friday so well worth snapping up.

But that's not all. For more US and UK deals, keep reading. The US deals come first (including $60 off the XP-Pen Artist tablet mentioned above), so just jump ahead to the UK if needed.

Drawing tablet deals: US

GAOMON PD1560 drawing tablet: $359.99 $254.99 at Amazon

Save $105: Get 26 per cent off this stunning tool, perfect for drawing, animation, working in 3D and editing photos. There are 10 shortcut keys, and it's compatible with Windows and macOS, as well as Adobe programmes and Clip Paint (among others). See here for more Gaomon deals.View Deal

XP-PEN Artist 15.6 drawing tablet: $399.99 $329.99 at Amazon

Save $60: Make sure you add the coupon to get $60 off this professional-grade drawing tablet. With a fully laminated screen, this tablet has incredible colour accuracy and supports 60-degrees of tilt function for even more accuracy. Compatible with Windows, macOS and major software like Photoshop and Clip Studio.

View Deal

Huion KAMVAS Pro 16: $399.99 $329.99 at Amazon

Save $60: Another coupon will get you $60 off this awesome tablet from Huion. It comes with the PW507 pen, which boasts 8192 levels of pen pressure and it's battery-free. The screen is fully laminated and it's compatible with, well, everything you'd expect really. There are deals across the Huion range – see here to explore further.

View Deal

Drawing tablet deals: UK

XP-PEN Artist 15.6 drawing tablet: £450 £329.99 at Amazon

Save £120: This stunning tablet comes complete with a fully laminated screen and colour accuracy to knock your socks off. Compatible with Windows, macOS and major software like Photoshop and Clip Studio, it has tilt functionality for greater accuracy.

View Deal

Best value Huion H1060P drawing tablet: £51.48 £43.75 at Amazon

Save 15%: There are deals across the Huion range, but a particularly good one is this chance to pick up a totally affordable Windows/macOS or Android/iOS-compatible drawing tablet for under £45. Explore the other Huion discounts available here.View Deal

Not quite what you're looking for? Check out these deals we've found for you below:

