Has Sony sneakily redesigned the PS5 DualSense controller?

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably heard about the PlayStation 5 being near impossible to get your hands on. But for the lucky few who managed to bag a console, there may be some problems starting to show in the DualSense controllers – don't panic though, we might already have a fix.

The DualSense controllers have been reported to be suffering from some stick drift in the pad, making it hard for players to game. But not all hope is lost as one YouTuber has pointed out that Sony might already be making moves to fix the problem. Still on the hunt for a PlayStation 5? (I mean, who isn't?) Make sure you check out our guide on all the PS5 restocks.

User TronicsFix has shared a video on YouTube (see above) of him deconstructing all three of the new PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers. The video compares the new controllers with the original and magenta ones to see if there were any updates in the design.

While the changes to the controllers were mostly aesthetic with the fresh colours, the Youtuber was able to show us that Sony has fixed one of the stick drift issues. The new colours have had the spring in the right and left trigger replaced with a thicker coil, so hopefully, the triggers will be able to withstand hardcore gaming for even longer now.

The blue, purple and pink controllers all have the coil update (Image credit: Sony)

We're pleased to see that Sony has listened to complaints and are actively trying to improve the product – we're just keeping our fingers crossed that it will fix that pesky stick drift in the analogue sticks next. If you're bored of waiting for the PlayStation 5 to come back into stock, then why not treat yourself to one of the other best games consoles instead?

