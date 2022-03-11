This might be the worst logo I've ever seen

There is no doubt that logo design isn't easy. There's a lot to think about when creating a logo, like the colours, fonts and what message it needs to convey. And while sometimes logos become iconic, like the Coca-cola or Nike designs, others unfortunately just miss the mark.

This logo for the town of Barnstaple in Devon is confusing to say the least. The design looks quite messy with its multicoloured vector shapes, which supposedly represent a map of Barnstaple's town centre. If you're creating your own logo and are looking for some inspiration, then make sure you check out our roundup of th best logos of all time.

(Image credit: Barnstaple)

According to DevonLive, the logo cost £7,000 to create. With the town soon to have a makeover, a spokesperson for Devon County Council has said that the design "encapsulated the ambitions of the project, the excitement people are feeling about it and what sort of town Barnstaple is going to become".

I can see how the logo fits the project and ties in nicely with the 'Streets ahead' slogan at the bottom of the design. However, the multicoloured streets are simply a little too messy. At first glance, it looks somewhat threatening because the sprawled-out lines almost make the design look like a ninja star. The design isn't all bad though, I do quite like the range of colours and they're all very tonal.

At the end of the day, the design could be a whole lot worse (hey, at least it's not as bad as the Calendly or Myo Balls logos). Perhaps next time Barnstaple fancies giving its logo a refresh, it should follow our 15 golden rules of logo design to avoid any confusion.

