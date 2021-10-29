Dune leads ImagineFX 207's vintage fantasy and sci-fi art special

Dune leads ImagineFX 207, on sale now, as the magazine celebrates the best of vintage sci-fi and fantasy art. Artist Dave Keenan shares his pro advice for achieving the bold look of 1980’s book cover art to launch our Dune-heavy new issue of ImagineFX. Following the artist's how-to training, and read exclusive interviews with the art team behind the Dune 2021 film.

You can read a tease of what to expect this issue as the costume designers share their insights, and we discover Dune may have one of the most expensive costumes ever made.

It's not just Dune, or Dave Keenan's essential Photoshop training that will inspire you. Issue 207 interviews the concept artist behind Apple TV's Foundation, award-winning illustrator Tony DiTerlizzi reveals the 1980s artists that inspired him, and he reveals how to paint a vintage Dungeons & Dragons card.

Digital Photographer Save 40% on an ImagineFX subscription

ImagineFX is the leading title for digital artists. Its 13 issues per year offer exclusive inspiration, advice and interviews with some of the world's leading artists, and as a subscriber, you'll get access to every single issue, direct to your door or device!

Offer ends 31 December 2021 (GMT) View Deal

This edition of ImagineFX is on sale in the UK now and will reach overseas readers in the coming weeks. If you are still not venturing outside, please visit our online store to order your copy for home delivery. You can download us immediately for your iOS or Android device. See below for the full list of digital and print options to be able to get hold of us.

So, what else is in issue 207? Scroll down...

How Dune has inspired artists

Artists reveal how Frank Herbert's Dune has inspired their work (Image credit: Various)

leading pro artists on how Frank Herbert’s acclaimed books and film adaptations have inspired their art. We also catch up with the design team behind the new Dune movie, as production artist Patrice Vermette shares art and insights from the set. Using Dune as an influence many leading artists in film, video games and illustration have discovered how to tap into their own imaginations.

Tony DiTerlizzi's art heroes

The Spiderwick Chronicles's artist shares his 1980s inspirations (Image credit: Erol Otus)

One of the greats shares his art influences as illustrator Tony DiTerlizzi recalls the 1980s fantasy artists that got him drawing; including insights into D&D legend Erol Otus, Brian Froud, and Moebius. Plus, DiTerlizzi reveals how he drew his retro 1980s D&D card.

Don't miss an issue, subscribe to ImagineFX today!

Learn Photoshop, Painter 2022, and more

Illustrator Erik Ly shares his digital sketching tips for Photoshop (Image credit: Erik Ly)

Training this issue takes in the core skills you need to create vintage fantasy art, as former Magic: The Gathering art director Cynthia Sheppard shares how to paint dramatic portraits, D&D artist Alayna Danner paints an epic fantasy landscape, and illustrator Erik Ly reveals how to produce imaginative digital sketches using Photoshop.

Discover how to make better use of Painter 2022's oil brushes with Isis Sousa, and follow her video training as she breaks down the process. If you want to learn real oils, Patrick J. Jones begins his three part fantasy portrait project using oil paints – part one covers preparing the portrait, using traditional media and Photoshop.

Never miss an issue

ImagineFX is on sale in the UK, Europe, United States, Canada, Australia and more. Limited numbers of ImagineFX print editions are available for delivery to over 120 countries from our online store (the shipping costs are included in all prices)

Alternatively, you can access us instantly through our digital options: