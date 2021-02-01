Your calendar is hiding a delightful design treat this February

After the last twelve months, we could all do with some good news – and we're here to bring you perhaps the most exciting news of the year so far. It's February 1st 2021, which means two things: not only is January over (we've triple-checked to make sure), but it's also the start of a perfectly square month.

Yep, February 2021 starts on a Monday and ends on a Sunday, which means the days of the month are likely to form a highly satisfying quadrilateral in whatever calendar you're using. Okay, it's a simple pleasure. But simple pleasures – even of the accidental UI design kind – are very important right now.

So satisfying (Image credit: Future)

According to Wikipedia, February is the only month of the year that, once every six years then twice every 11 years consecutively, features four full seven-day weeks (starting on a Monday and ending on a Sunday). It last occurred in 1965, 1971, 1982, 1993, 1999 and 2010.

And the perfectly square calendar hasn't escaped the attention of Twitter users who are, by-and-large, appropriately ecstatic about it:

Things I'm really excited for: February starts on a Sunday and ends on a Saturday. Four perfect weeks, one square calendar. #ocdJanuary 30, 2015

the fact that February is square on a calendar really pleases my ocd pic.twitter.com/50lT1F6K6JJanuary 31, 2021

The feeling of ECSTASY over this perfectly square month of February in the calendar #fuckyesdaddy pic.twitter.com/Se2BNX8xJXJanuary 5, 2021

February this ear is a perfect square on the calendar and I feel so satisfied. 💦#OCD pic.twitter.com/puswcLE7KyJanuary 30, 2015

This year February will be a perfect square in the calendar and this makes me happy. pic.twitter.com/1oYHVypN8wJanuary 8, 2021

Just turned the calendar over to February and it’s so aesthetically pleasing. Perfect rectangle, starts on a Monday and ends on a Sunday. Weirdly so content by its neatness!February 1, 2021

Of course, if you're someone who considers Sunday the first day of the week (an argument we'll save for another day), then you might be missing out the thrill. Most of the best camera phones will let you change the first day of the week on their native calendar app – resulting in a February that looks like any other month. Still, Sunday to Saturday folk can enjoy a square February in 2026 – mark your calendars.

Everyone is talking about rectangular/square February but my calendar looks like this bc I consider Sunday to be the first day of the week 😤 pic.twitter.com/PjzH16mNVGFebruary 1, 2021

I regret to inform you that February is in fact not square if you think the week starts on Sunday. It happened in 2015 and we missed it. pic.twitter.com/ddp93Ms5zgFebruary 1, 2021

With the graphic design world's over-reliance on circles right now, we're pleased to see such enthusiasm for the humble square – even if its appearance on your phone or wall is a mathematical accident. Not all great design happens by design. (But most does, we should add.)

And as these annoying everyday product design fails prove, we encounter plenty of infuriatingly unsatisfying designs every single day. At least we can now stare at square February to calm ourselves down. For the ultimate Squarebruary experience, check out the best calendars for 2021.

Read more: