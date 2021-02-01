Your calendar is hiding a delightful design treat this February

This is the most satisfying thing you'll see all day.

After the last twelve months, we could all do with some good news – and we're here to bring you perhaps the most exciting news of the year so far. It's February 1st 2021, which means two things: not only is January over (we've triple-checked to make sure), but it's also the start of a perfectly square month.

Yep, February 2021 starts on a Monday and ends on a Sunday, which means the days of the month are likely to form a highly satisfying quadrilateral in whatever calendar you're using. Okay, it's a simple pleasure. But simple pleasures – even of the accidental UI design kind – are very important right now. 

February 2021 calendar

So satisfying (Image credit: Future)

According to Wikipedia, February is the only month of the year that, once every six years then twice every 11 years consecutively, features four full seven-day weeks (starting on a Monday and ending on a Sunday). It last occurred in 1965, 1971, 1982, 1993, 1999 and 2010.

And the perfectly square calendar hasn't escaped the attention of Twitter users who are, by-and-large, appropriately ecstatic about it:

Of course, if you're someone who considers Sunday the first day of the week (an argument we'll save for another day), then you might be missing out the thrill. Most of the best camera phones will let you change the first day of the week on their native calendar app – resulting in a February that looks like any other month. Still, Sunday to Saturday folk can enjoy a square February in 2026 – mark your calendars. 

With the graphic design world's over-reliance on circles right now, we're pleased to see such enthusiasm for the humble square – even if its appearance on your phone or wall is a mathematical accident. Not all great design happens by design. (But most does, we should add.)

And as these annoying everyday product design fails prove, we encounter plenty of infuriatingly unsatisfying designs every single day. At least we can now stare at square February to calm ourselves down. For the ultimate Squarebruary experience, check out the best calendars for 2021.   

