Clever illustration has a powerful message

In many countries in the world women can face prosecution for having an abortion. You might not think that that list includes the UK, but it does. In the coming weeks, Dame Diana Johnson MP’s amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill will be voted on by MPs. If passed into law, this would mean that women in England and Wales will no longer face criminal investigation for ending their own pregnancy.

In response to the vote, global sexual and reproductive health provider MSI Reproductive Choices has partnered with Uncommon Creative Studio – this is the same team behind the powerful Every Choice campaign we covered at the end of last year. Illustrated by Noma Bar – of The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood book cover fame – the image shows a woman behind bars, in the shape of the female reproductive system.

This is one of those images you can't believe hasn't been done before (Image credit: MSI Reproductive Choices)

It's an arresting image (pardon the pun) and a very striking one that's sure to make an impact. The text below it says: "In many countries around the world, women can face prosecution for having an abortion. UK Parliament has the opportunity to change that in England and Wales. Join our fight for global reproductive choice. Choice Choice." The poster will run across online, social and press, including in the likes of The Guardian and The Times.

"I am proud to collaborate with MSI and support every woman in the world to choose what is best for them," says Noma. "The freedom for women to choose is crucial for their autonomy and well-being. It respects their right to make deeply personal decisions about their bodies and futures, ensuring they are happy to get into parenthood according to their own circumstances and beliefs."

To read more about the campaign and the UK law on abortion, see Uncommon's Medium post.