Prime Day fitness tracker deals: These Garmin, Fitbit and Apple Watch offers can't be beaten

Amazon Prime Day fitness tracker deals are proving to be some of the best around this year. With day two of Amazon's epic retail event in full swing, we're seeing some amazing discounts on top quality fitness tracker brands, including Apple, Garmin and Fitbit. And on some of the latest models too, which will come as very welcome news to anyone in need of an upgrade.

Amazon is awash with deals right now, so it can be difficult to find the very best offers. But fear not, we've done the hard work for you and found the best fitness trackers deals right now and listed them below.

If you're specifically after an Apple Watch, don't miss our Apple Watch Prime Day deals (opens in new tab) live blog for all the best discounts as they arrive.

Best Garmin deals

Best Garmin deals – US

(opens in new tab) Garmin Vivoactive 4: $329.99 £188 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $141.99: One of the most popular Garmin models, this stunning black stainless steel smartwatch is currently reduced by 43%, knocking a huge $141 off the retail price. Features music, body energy monitoring, animated workouts, pulse ox sensors and more.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Instinct Solar: $349.99 $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150: Charge this GPS smartwatch on the go with solar charging. Add to that, heart rate, stress, sleep and Pulse OX1 tracking, plus smart notifications. This is by far the lowest price we've seen on this model (by $50) so it's ripe to be snapped up.

Best Garmin deals – UK

(opens in new tab) Garmin Instinct Solar: £319.99 £149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £170: This GPS smartwatch has solar charging (through the lens), smart notifications and tracks heart rate, stress, sleep1 and Pulse Ox2. It has only been seen at this price once before (at Black Friday) so this is a great discount.



Best Fitbit deals

Best Fitbit deals – US

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 2: $99.95 $66.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 33%: This is close to the lowest price we've seen on a tracker 10 days of battery life and every feature you'd want from a tracker. Plus, a whole year of Fitbit Premium thrown in for good luck.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: $149.95 $104.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $45: This Fitbit model has over 18,000 reviews on Amazon, with a 4.3 out of 5 average score, which speaks for itself. This is the lowest price we've ever seen the Fitbit Charge 5, so grab one before they all go.

Best Fitbit deals – UK

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 2: £89.99 £42.74 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 53%: Get a one year free trial of Fitbit Premium with this brilliant watch deal. This is by far the lowest price we've seen on a tracker with all the features you'd expect and up to 10 days of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 2: £199.99 £74.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £125: With over 137K reviews and an average score of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon, this Fitbit fitness tracker is a super-popular model. And right now you can get a 63% discount, taking it down to less than £75!

Best Apple Watch deals

Best Apple Watch deals - US

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS): from $399 $279 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $120: This is an incredible saving considering that the Apple Watch Series 7 is less than a year old. We've seen discounts of up to $70, before, but right now the green model is at the lowest price we've ever seen – just $279 for the 41mm and $309 for the 45mm. There are good discounts on other colours too.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (2021): From $279 $219 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50: The more value-oriented Apple Watch SE has a smaller screen than the Series 7 and doesn't have an always-on display, but it offers great value – and now even more so with $50 off in both sizes.



Best Apple Watch deals: UK

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS): from £399 £332.05 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £76: We haven't seen many discounts on the Apple Watch 7 in the UK until now, but Amazon's made up for that with £40 off in several colours and £76 off the green versions. Be sure to check discount applies on the size you need.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (2021): From £269 £189.05 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £79: Amazon's Prime Day saving on the Apple Watch SE is even more impressive in percentage terms, shaving a quarter off the price of this great value smartwatch. You don't get the always-on display that you get with the series 7, but you still get plenty of features for exercise, and there are several colours available.



