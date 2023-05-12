Finally, Jeopardy gets a fonts category

By Joseph Foley
published

How many questions can you answer?

Jeopardy is a hugely popular TV quiz show in the US that turned the quiz format upside down, providing contestants with general knowledge clues in the form of answers rather than asking them direct questions. Participants must identify the person, thing, place or idea the clue describes, phrasing the response as a question.

And NBC recently had a treat for typography fans, delivering a fonts category in the quiz. But how well would you do? See the questions below (and see our guide to the best free fonts and the best font pairings if you need to brush up).

There are five questions in the "real font of knowledge category" that came up on Jeopardy this week. The questions are as follows (watch the video above if you want to check the answers or see below).

1) Stanley Morison co-designed this font with a 3-word name; it debuted in a certain London newspaper on October 3 1932.

2) Last name of 18th-century Italian printer Giambattista, who designed an eponymous font that has a distinct Q.

3) A 2007 documentary tells the story of this font developed in Switzerland in 1957.

4) Messenger is a synonym for this, the industry-standard font for screenplays. it looks like it was typewritten.

5) Vincent Connare designed this font with a 2-word name for word balloons and kids' apps. It has taken on a life of its own.

For more typography options for your own work, see our picks of the best Google Fonts and best monospace fonts.

Answers: 1) What is Times New Roman? 2) What is Bodini? 3) What is Helvetica? 4) What is Courier? 5) What is Comic Sans?

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A writer and translator, he also works as a project manager at London and Buenos Aires-based design and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing photography, video content, graphic design and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He enjoys photography, particularly nature photography, wellness and he dances Argentine tango.

