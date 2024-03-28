This Caviar Cybertruck-inspired Galaxy S24 Ultra is baffling – and costs $8,770

By Beth Nicholls
published

Who asked for this?

Caviar Tesla S24 Ultra
(Image credit: Caviar)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the most popular AI phones of 2024, and since I bought this phone last month, it's easily my top pick as the best camera phone on the market right now too (although I might be a little biased). I wouldn't change a thing about this phone, and even without a case, I think the design looks flawless. 

Someone had to go and ruin it, though. That someone being Caviar – a luxury custom smartphone design company that has created a Tesla Cybertruck-Inspired Galaxy S24 Ultra model that looks, frankly, awful. I want to understand the thought behind incorporating Tesla's unique triangular-shaped electric pickup truck into a bespoke phone design, but I don't. I really don't. 

