This Caviar Cybertruck-inspired Galaxy S24 Ultra is baffling – and costs $8,770

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the most popular AI phones of 2024, and since I bought this phone last month, it's easily my top pick as the best camera phone on the market right now too (although I might be a little biased). I wouldn't change a thing about this phone, and even without a case, I think the design looks flawless.

Someone had to go and ruin it, though. That someone being Caviar – a luxury custom smartphone design company that has created a Tesla Cybertruck-Inspired Galaxy S24 Ultra model that looks, frankly, awful. I want to understand the thought behind incorporating Tesla's unique triangular-shaped electric pickup truck into a bespoke phone design, but I don't. I really don't.

(Image credit: Caviar)

We've never been fans of Caviar designs on Creative Bloq, and the company has made some really bold moves in the past including a hideous prehistoric iPhone 13 mod, and a garish iPhone 12 Pro mod based on the original Apple 1 desktop computer that we described as 'the ugliest smartphone design ever'.

Caviar also created a Chocolate Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max to coincide with Wonka, which looked nice, but cost as much as a real iPhone 15! As we've reported before, Caviar is a brand known for its ludicrously ostentatious customisations of big tech products, and the price tag reflects this.

This latest design fail with the cybertruck-inspired Galaxy S24 Ultra is no exception, and I'd go as far as to say I hate it. But on the bright side, it's a total bargain that will only cost you $8,770 (believe me this is cheap for Caviar) and you can get a 15% discount by paying with cryptocurrency.

I'll admit, Caviar has created a few other custom designs for the S24 Ultra that are truly stunning. The video below shows off the Yong mod that has been adorned with beautiful mechanical watches with a tourbillon, and a carved bas-relief of a golden dragon and zodiac enamels, and shining stars made of diamonds. Caviar says this new collection is dedicated to the greatness of Samsung – the dragon among technology companies.

If you have a spare $9K lying around (who doesn't?) and aren't quite sure what to do with it, then take a look at Caviar's other daring designs for flagship smartphone models and own a truly unique device like no other. For a "normal" Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, see our deals widget below for the best current deals in your region.