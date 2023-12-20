Chocolate Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max costs the same as the real device

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is not a cheap piece of tech by any means, but at least it should last you several years, and certainly more than one meal. That's not the case of a new chocolate replica.

Caviar is a brand known for its ludicrously ostentatious customisations of big tech products. Just in time for Christmas, it's launched a chocolate iPhone 15 Pro Max to coincide with the new Wonka film starring Timothée Chalamet. And it costs about the same as the entry-level model of the actual phone (see our guide to the best Apple deals for festive bargains on real tech).

(Image credit: Caviar)

Prefer Caviar to apples? The brand's launched an edible iPhone 15 Pro Max made from chocolate and food-grade gold. While the design displays a painstaking attention to the detail, Caviar says the blingtastic bar comprises at least 68% cocoa beans and has a "harmonious flavor of almond cookies with delicate creamy notes."

The price? US$1,100. That's a whole $99 less than Apple's US$1,199 MRRP for the real entry-level 256GB iPhone 15 Pro Max. Bargain! Of course, this chocolate iPhone doesn't have anything like 256GB of storage, can't make calls or take pictures or do anything else and will be gone in a matter of moments.

Customers with more money than sense can at least take consolation in Caviar's promise that the "spicy aftertaste... lingers for about half a minute". That makes it sound that even Caviar is feeling the need to justify the price on this one, although it's actually relative affordable compared to some of the company's tech customisations.

(Image credit: Caviar)

Prefer to invest in a real functioning iPhone 15 Pro Max? There are often discounts of at least $100 meaning there's a good chance you could get one for less than the chocolate version, and that's before considering trade-in deals and deals with new telephone lines. Here are the best prices for both the Pro Max and the standard Pro in your region. See our iPhone 15 Pro review to learn more.