Essex rebranded Essos in honour of Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones has probably taken over your life and your Twitter feed for the past week or so, and now it may have even taken over your town. Four areas of the UK have now been transformed into parts of Westeros to mark the show's finale, and the release of the digital download of season eight.

Essex has become Essos, London's Covent Garden is now Highgarden, Blackpool has the new name of Castle Black-pool and Doune Castle in Scotland is now Winterfell. New signs signifying the new names have been erected at key locations in these areas. Essex – sorry, Essos – has a sign outside Colchester Castle, for example. The signs will stay up throughout the summer and people are encouraged to take selfies with them, using #GoTTakeover, naturally. Could more famous buildings be next?

Let's take a look at these new areas. Below is the new Highgarden...

Summer has arrived in @CoventGardenLDN or should I say Highgarden?To celebrate the release of Game of Thrones Season 8 on Digital Download:1. Head down to the popular location2. Take a selfie3. Tag me & use #GOTTakeover🌺🌻🌹🥀 pic.twitter.com/pDpEsHykkdMay 21, 2019

Castle Black-pool...

Today we are known as CASTLE BLACK-POOL!! The sign has been put up to celebrate the most anticipated finale in television history. Find the sign (big clue in the images) and take your picture with the #GoTTakeover and tag @HBO_UK More info here: https://t.co/RxFTg1SdkO pic.twitter.com/Bwwt483QhoMay 21, 2019

The new Winterfell (which was the location for Winterfell in the GOT pilot episode)...

Doune Castle is renamed after Game of Thrones castle@GameOfThrones @HBO_UK #GoTTakeover #GameofThrones #Scotland #Scottish #castles #StirlingshireHistoric Environment Scotland https://t.co/FBr4FBK8Z5May 21, 2019

And Essos...

Greetings from Essos!To celebrate the release of Game of Thrones Season 8 on Digital Download the entire county of Essex has been renamed in honour of Essos! Stop by and grab a selfie plus some #GoT goodies from us in the Visitor Information Centre! #GoTTakeover #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/s4507DcM4uMay 21, 2019

"Like Essex, fictional Essos is located in the east and has a dry climate," says the Visit Essex website. If that seems like too tenuous a link, then you'll be pleased to know that some of the show's stars grew up in Essex, and there are also some wolves at Colchester Zoo, and there's erm... glamping.

Should a TV series be able to take over a place? It's an interesting question, and while we don't expect the tourist boards or selfie-seeking visitors to ponder it for too long, it is something to consider.

