Generate better ideas with Computer Arts

All memorable, lasting branding projects start with a great idea (or two), and in this issue of Computer Arts, we speak to the best of the best to see how they generated the ideas behind recent award-winning projects.

From Wieden + Kennedy's Dream Crazy ads to AMV BBDO's Viva la Vulva – issue 296 explores the whole process, from generation to nurturing the ideas that stick with an audience.

And talking of great ideas, we also look in depth at two amazing projects this month – La Boca's new Folio Society edition of Philip K Dick's mind-bending book Ubik; and me&dave's identity design for a set of historical buildings.

Elsewhere, we explore how best to start working in the luxury brand sector; we speak to the award-winning design studio Rose about what the team have learned over the last 20 years; we get the pro's opinions on the Opera Ballet Vlaanderen rebrand; chat to Paul Sahre about book design and beyond; and loads more!

Have a glance at what's inside below, and then grab your copy today.

Image 1 of 5 Rose celebrate 20 years, and lots of amazing work! (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 5 All you need to know about working for luxury brands (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 5 Paul Sahre talks the renaissance of book cover design (Image credit: Future) Image 4 of 5 Our selection of the most inspiring design, illustration and motion around the world (Image credit: Future) Image 5 of 5 Generate better ideas with these D&AD Pencil winners (Image credit: Future)

