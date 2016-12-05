Generate New York: Early bird tickets on sale now

Generate – the conference for web designers and developers, brought to you by Future’s design portfolio – is returning to New York for the fourth year running on 27 – 28 April 2017.

The one-day, two-track conference boasts 14 industry-leading speakers, and for the first time will be preceded by a day of hands-on workshops.

Early bird tickets are on sale right now. You can save $100 on any ticket to Generate New York, including a two-day conference and workshop pass (standard price $749), a conference-only pass (standard price $375). Tickets are limited, so don’t miss out on your opportunity to save and purchase yours today!

Tip-top line up of speakers

We’ve lined up a tip-top group of speakers to cover the cutting-edge techniques, ideas and processes in the industry at the moment, and times to come.

Generate New York 2017 will open with Sara Soueidan providing practical front-end solutions for creative design challenges

The conference will open with Sara Soueidan providing practical front-end solutions for creative design challenges, whilst Mina Markham will discuss the comprehensive design system that was implemented on Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, and Steve Fisher, keynote, will give you the tools to free project teams to express true creativity, to bond, and to connect at a deeper level with each other.

Other talks will explore the future of the web with Peter Smart, demystifying fieldwork with Jennifer Brook, and building a human-centered culture with Ben Callahan, with more still to be announced.

Workshop day

For the first time in New York, Generate will present a full day of hands-on workshops on 27 April, prior to the conference the following day. Learn about information architecture with Abby Covert, or design and content sprints with Steve Fisher; Daniel Flynn and Rob Tarr will explore front-end tooling, whilst Matt Griffin addresses responsive web design for non-unicorns.

It’s shaping up to be a stellar two days in New York with further speakers to be announced. Keep an eye on the net Twitter feed for more information as it’s released and make sure to grab your tickets before the early bird tickets sell out.