Get better at drawing with ImagineFX's illustration issue

Learn how to get better at drawing with renowned French illustrator Moon (Olivier Menanteau) creates the cover for ImagineFX issue 203. Inside, the former graffiti artist who taught himself to paint and draw shares his process for creating elegant and colourful illustrations.

“As with the vast majority of my work, this female character is associated with various natural elements from surreal fauna and flora, in turn inspired by reality and some ornamental jewellery.”

Discover Moon’s workflow and techniques inside this issue and change your art!

You’ll see just some of the many highlights in this issue below.

Tutorials for Photoshop, Blender, and more

Draw a detailed scene in Photoshop. (Image credit: Mariel Rodriguez)

There’s more learning with this issue’s workshops as Mariel Rodriguez explains how to control detail in an environment, Bryn G Jones demonstrates how to model a fantasy scene in 30 minutes using Blender and Photoshop, and Justin Donaldson reveals how to perfect clouds using a watercolour wet-in-wet technique.

Artist interview

Koyamori discusses her approach to painting in ImagineFX 203. (Image credit: Koyamori)

We also meet Chinese-Canadian illustrator Koyamori who reveals how her imaginative watercolour paintings capture the essence of nature. She reveals how her art can feel untamed.

She says this issue: “I love watercolour the most, because it’s imperfect and chaotic in my hands,” she says. “Paintings never turn out how I picture them in my head. The way paint runs into each other and mixes into surprising colours make it feel new and fresh.”

Are NFTs worth it?

Are NFTs an art revolution or crypto-scam? (Image credit: Catherine Graffan)

The rise of NFTs is tackled this issue. A fad or revolution? We uncover the facts behind the crypto-craze and discover it may not be everything promised. Leading artists debate the use and value of NFTs, as we uncover the cost this new digital currency has on the environment.

