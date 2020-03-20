Get $50 off the Wacom One until 22 March

Are you looking to upgrade your digital art arsenal? Well, you're in luck as Wacom has launched its spring sale in the US, and it includes some pretty tidy discounts. With offers covering top tablets and accessories, you could get kitted out for the new season at a lower price.

To kick things off, Wacom is offering $50 off the Wacom One for its US customers. With a 13.3-inch screen, the ability to connect to Android devices and compatibility with other styluses, this amazing graphics tablet features in our guide to the best drawing tablets of 2020.

The usual price of $399.99 is knocked down to $349.99, which is not to be sniffed at. But you'll want to hurry as the deal ends on 22 March.

And UK customers don't need to miss out. They can get 10 per cent off the Wacom One, which brings the price down from £359.99 to £323.99 until 29 March. Hardly earth-shattering but nice, nonetheless.

Wacom One: Was $399.99 now $349.99 at Wacom

Save $50: This top-rated graphics tablet is discounted as part of the US spring sale. With a 13.3-inch screen, and a stylus that has a totally natural feel, you can connect to Android devices, too. Ends 22 March.View Deal

Wacom One: Was £359.99 now £323.99 at Wacom

Get 10% off: UK customers can get 10% off one of our top picks of drawing tablets. The included stylus creates a totally natural feel on the 13.3-inch screen, and you can connect the tablet to Android devices. Ends 29 March.View Deal

Other US offers include up to $200 off the Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16 and discounts on the Intuos Pro models, too. You can shop the US sale here.

Not in the US? Check out these Wacom deals near you.

