Get drawing with the latest issue of ImagineFX

In ImagineFX's latest edition Karl Kopinski, Jake Parker and Iris Compiet head up this incredible issue dedicated to all forms of drawing, sketching and digital art.

Karl Kopinski details his 10 best tips on improving your drawings, while Inktober’s Jake Parker presents his advice for making great art using traditional tools. For digital artists, Jad Saber is on hand to discuss 3D techniques for concept art, while Donglu Yu recreates different outdoor scenes to share her knowledge on colour theory. Buy this print edition of ImagineFX here.

Our free gift for this issue is an ebook worth £6.99. Paint & Draw Collections Volume 3 has 148 pages of even more drawing and painting advice.

This edition is on sale in the UK today and will reach overseas in the coming weeks. If you are still not venturing outside, pleas visit our online store to order your copy for home delivery. See below for the fullest of digital and print options to be able to get hold of us.

Here are just some of the many highlights in this issue:

10 tips to improve your drawings

Karl Kopinski has worked for Wizards of the Coast, Games Workshop and more (Image credit: Future)

UK illustrator Karl Kopinski delves into his book of tricks to give you 10 tips on how to improve your drawings. You'll want to start drawing right after reading this.

Get more from colour studies

Donglu Yu creates a series of colour studies to understand color, light and volume (Image credit: Future)

Senior Concept Artist at Ubisoft Montreal, Donglu Yu shares her advice on colour studies so you can make the right choices in your work.

What do art directors want?

Professional art directors tell you how to get on their radar. (Image credit: Future)

Are you looking to get into the art industry, or on the hunt for your next role? Art directors from leading studios reveal what they're looking for in new recruits. You'll learn how to get in touch the right way, gain portfolio tips and guidance on the types of skills they want from you.

Interview with Iris Compiet

Iris Compiet talks about her illustration work on Dark Crystal and more (Image credit: Future)

The artist famed for her fantastical drawings and traditional art paintings speaks to ImagineFX about her books, inspirations, and views on the industry - it's a must-read!

How to get hold of ImagineFX

ImagineFX is on sale in the UK, Europe, United States, Canada, Australia and more. Limited numbers of ImagineFX print editions are available for delivery from our online store (type your country into the top right field to see if we deliver to you - the shipping costs are included in all prices)

Alternatively, you can access us instantly through our digital options:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Pocket mags (multi-platform app, great for Android users)

• Zinio (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Amazon PDF via Kindle

