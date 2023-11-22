Google Maps changed its colours (but you probably didn’t notice)

The internet is once again upset, and this time it's about maps. Google Maps in fact, as the app has recently updated its colour scheme to a lighter and brighter hue, much to the dismay of passionate users who are threatening to migrate to the directional hellscape of Apple Maps.

If you can cast your mind back to the old colour scheme, it's a subtle but confusing difference, replacing the perfectly functional colourway with a new, less visible alternative. (To avoid a similar colour-related scandal, check out our jargon-free guide to colour theory).

So let's dissect the drama – what's new in the world of Google Maps? Roads have become a dreary grey (in place of a crisp, clinical white). The directions bar and forest areas are now a darker green and bodies of water have been replaced with a significantly lighter blue. Now you know, you won't be able to unsee it – you're welcome.

I'm always down for a little change and as long as I can still get to my desired location I'm not too disturbed by the change, but that's not the collective opinion of the internet (obviously). One X user called the update "horrible" and "barely readable," while another scathingly said it was "cartographically disappointing."

The new colour scheme used by @googlemaps is just horrible, barely readable within the sea of greyness. I wish there was a way to bring back the old colours.November 21, 2023 See more

new google maps UI is cartographically disappointing! major local roads and limited-access highways (freeways) are basically indistinguishable. pic.twitter.com/qvVX0HqebQNovember 21, 2023 See more

By now I think most of us are well versed in internet outrage. I don't see Google taking any steps towards responding to the haters and most likely they'll get used to it in a few weeks, but hey, it's always fun to see what gets the internet riled up.

