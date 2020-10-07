Grab this deal on the Audix I5 Multipurpose Mic for podcasting and beyond

Whether you're starting a podcast, participating in a podcast, recording music, or pursuing any other audio-centric creative endeavour, a solid microphone is a necessary investment. But searching for a newer and better microphone while on a budget can be tough. That's what makes this deal on an open box Audix I5 Multi-Purpose Dynamic Instrument Microphone so special. Its like-new condition will bring stellar audio to your projects, and you won't have to pay full price. In fact, you can save 26 per cent off its original price of $150 and pay just $109.99 today.

This multipurpose mic can be attached to a range of instruments with its heavy-duty nylon clip including snare, percussions, drums, guitar and bass cabinets, woodwinds, electric instruments, and more. But it's not just for musicians. It can also be used for voiceovers, movie or animation projects (for those, see these top animation tools), and radio broadcasting.

Get the right gear on your side

Of course, there are many things to consider when shopping for a new mic, like frequency response, directionality, and impedance. So how does this one stack up?

At first glance, the Audix I5 mic has a compact body, making it easy to position. It's made from a precision cast zinc alloy body and steel grill with a black finish, so it's much more durable than cheaper versions you may see on Amazon. On the interior, this mic boasts a cardioid pickup pattern for isolation, and feedback control is supplied with a VCM diaphragm for natural and accurate sound reproduction. The frequency response of 50Hz-16kHz provides clear-and crisp-sounding reproduction without having to rely on EQ. The impedance is 280 ohms, which is ideal since ohms less than 600 are usually the preferred choice.

Karen Stackpole, an electronic musician, notes, "Audix really delivers with the i5. Performing well in about every application on which I tried it, the i5 does justice to many sources both onstage and in the studio.”

You've got the creative juices, now you just need the right gear on your side. Grab the Audix I5 Multi-Purpose Dynamic Instrument Microphone while it's on sale for $109.99 today.

Price subject to change.