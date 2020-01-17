Learn the rules of digital copywriting with this bundle

Do you love writing? Have you ever considered making it your career? Take on a new skill for 2020 and master digital copywriting with The Modern Digital Copywriting & Marketing Playbook Bundle.

Copywriting is one of the top details many businesses overlook. It's such a vital part of a brand's message that improving your writing, even slightly, can help your products connect with an audience so much better. Whether you're looking to build a career in content marketing or simply improve the copy on your personal site, this 10-course bundle brings you everything you need to transform your love of writing into a budding career.

You'll start by learning different techniques for how to make your message impactful and engaging for your particular audience. You'll also come away equipped with industry best practices to convert more leads, write for high-profile publications, and even learn how to jazz up your resume to finally land your dream job. With access to over 600 lessons, you'll become a master of generating traffic to your website and converting that traffic into sales. You'll even learn how to self publish books to Amazon and other leading book providers from the comfort of your home!

If you're looking for a course that will help get your thoughts from your head onto the computer screen, this bundle has it. You'll learn the ins and outs of using the art (and science) of copywriting with topics such as understanding how to write compelling headlines and learning what makes copy impactful. Gain techniques on how to write faster and understand what type of content you ultimately want to create.

Easy to follow video lectures and an included community of like-minded writers will help you connect and gain support for your work, such as providing introductions to in-network editors. With lifetime access, you'll be able to revisit each course whenever you need a spark of inspiration or additional guidance.

The Modern Digital Copywriting & Marketing Playbook Bundle is usually priced at $2,000, but, for a limited time, you can start writing like a pro for only $35. Transform your writing and help launch your next money-making career today.

Read more: