Hilarious t-shirt designs turn celebrities into comic characters

Artist and illustrator Jock Mooney likes to keep himself busy. When the creative director of Trunk Animation isn't working on short films, music videos, visuals or commercials, he likes to skewer the idea of the modern celebrity.

In his collaboration with fashion label Philip Normal, Jock has created a stunning range of illustrations (mainly for t-shirts) that turn celebrities into comic characters, religious figures, centaurs, and even just poop receptacles.

The partnership started life when Jock created an illustration of pop diva Tina Turner for Philip Normal that went on to appear on Channel 4's Gogglebox to millions of viewers. Resulting in a rise in sales, Jock went about creating a whole range of designs for Philip.

The Trump graphic has proved to be very popular

"The illustrations are a warped take on the culture of celebrity," says Jock. "I’m drawn to celebrities that tend to date from the 80’s and 90’s like Tom Selleck, Britney and Cher, who was requested by one of Philip’s customers. I particularly like the t-shirt as a format, it takes me a couple of days to draw a design and then Philip can sample it within a day. This immediacy and accessibility linked to just in time production seems very fashion."

Celebrities from the 80s and 90s are Jock's main source of inspiration

The full collection of illustrations includes roughly 20 designs, each rendered with the sweetly saturated colours and delicate line work that have become the unique 'Jock' look. We're particularly keen on the George Michael design, and thanks the speedy production of Jock's work, £2 from every sale of this t shirt goes to the Albert Kennedy Trust.

Related articles: