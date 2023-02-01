So Apple's HomePod 2 still has the original's worst design flaw

Apple's surprise announcement of a brand new HomePod was met with a few raised eyebrows last month. The product, discontinued in 2021, returned in pretty much exactly the same guise, with an identical design and, aside from a few audio and home improvements and a lower price, not much else. And it turns out even the original's biggest design flaw has returned.

YouTuber Marques Brownlee has confirmed in his video review that the HomePod 2 still has the potential to stain wooden surfaces, leaving behind an unsightly ring. While the issue is less pronounced, it's still there – but while Apple acknowledged it last time, the company has yet to mention it this time around. (In the market for new gear? Check out the best Apple deals.)

(Image credit: @MKBHD on YouTube )

In a support document (opens in new tab) for the original HomePod, Apple described the issue. "It is not unusual for any speaker with a vibration-damping silicone base to leave mild marks when placed on some wooden surfaces," it said. "The marks can be caused by oils diffusing between the silicone base and the table surface, and will often go away after several days when the speaker is removed from the wooden surface. If not, wiping the surface gently with a soft damp or dry cloth may remove the marks. If marks persist, clean the surface with the furniture manufacturer's recommended cleaning process. If you’re concerned about this, we recommend placing your HomePod on a different surface."

Indeed, while Apple is a company known for its design chops, even the best doesn't always get it right. From the infamous Magic Mouse 2 to that mind-boggling new iPad charging solution, we've seen some shockers come out of Cupertino in recent years.

