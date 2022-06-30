This Hot Wheels logo design secret just blew my mind

Another day, another mind-blowing logo secret. We all know Hot Wheels, right? The tiny toy car brand has been around since the '60s and has become a staple of every kid's toy box. But we bet you had no idea that the logo has been hiding a genius secret under noses.

A user on Reddit shared the logo to the 'DesignPorn' Reddit page and has racked up thousands of upvotes. The post points out that the famous firey logo has a hidden wheel in the design between the 'H' and the 'W' (see below). Not only is this use of negative space probably the best I've ever seen (we're probably going to have to add it to our guide on negative space), but I also love the fact that it has been hiding right in front of our faces.

Did you ever spot this logo secret? (Image credit: Hot Wheels/Mattel/u/Verdiii via Reddit)

The 'O' and the 'T' on the design squish together to make the rim and the shine on the tyre made up by the negative space.

The post was originally shared by user 09HP onto the 'MadeMeSmile' Reddit page, then reshared onto 'DesignPorn' where another user outlined the wheel in the design. It looks as though I am not the only one who feels completely thrown by this secret, as hundreds of users have commented on the posts expressing similar astonishment (see below).

This logo secret reminds us of when we discovered that the Starbucks logo has been asymmetrical this entire time, making her more approachable to customers. It also reminds me of the Coffee and Cigarettes movie poster that also makes genius use of negative space.

If you're feeling inspired by this design, then why not download Illustrator and have a go at creating one yourself? But if you're not sure where to get started, then make sure you have a look at our guide on how to design a logo.

