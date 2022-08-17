I can't believe this high-end drawing tablet is nearly half price

Huion are a major player in the drawing tablet world; they're renowned for their industry-standard quality and are easily comparable to Wacom when it comes to graphics tablets for artists. However, Huion aren't necessarily the cheapest if you're looking to invest in a new bit of kit. That's why we're pretty excited to see that Huion has launched a major sale on some of its most popular tablets, including the Large Kamvas Pro 22, which has been slashed from £659 down to just £359. (opens in new tab)

The new price comes from Huion's Back-to-School sale (opens in new tab) where a select number of tablets and accessories have had some pretty impressive discounts. This particular deal sees the 21-inch screen tablet receive a massive £300 saving; that's nearly 50% off the original retail price. The Kamvas Pro 22 includes an anti-glare screen that has an etched surface to simulate the feeling of drawing on paper. The battery-free stylus pen has 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity, and the adjustable desk-stand allows users to comfortably position the tablet to their preference.

We have an in-depth review of a the slightly smaller model, the Huion Kamvas 22 Plus, if you're looking for a bit more insight into the Huion range. Alternatively, you can check out the best drawing tablets if you're wanting to explore different branded options.

(opens in new tab) Kamvas Pro 22 (large) £659 £359 at Huion (opens in new tab)

Save £300: Save nearly 50% on this high-end graphics tablet. The screen can display 16.3 million colours and with 100% sRGB colour output, create stunning illustrations exactly as you envisioned.

Other great offers from Huion's Back-to-School sale

(opens in new tab) Kamvas 16 £356 £199 at Huion (opens in new tab)

Save £157: With 14 customisable press keys and the battery-free drawing stylus, the Kamvas 16 allows artists an efficient and smooth workflow. The 15.6-inch screen size allows it to fit comfortably in your workspace.

(opens in new tab) Kamvas Pro 22 (2019) £769 £459 at Huion (opens in new tab)

Save £310: This tablet is the later model of the Pro 22 line. It has 20% higher colour output and FHD display. Apart from that, the higher price tag doesn't warrant major improvements to the earlier (cheaper) model.

If you're based outside of the UK, find the best deals on the Huion Kamvas Pro 22 below in your area.

