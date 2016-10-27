Increase your productivity with this clever audio experience

The world is full of distractions that can take you off track. Shut the world out and stay focused on the things that matter with a lifetime subscription to the groundbreaking Brain.fm. You can get it (approx. £31).
Brain.fm was created to do what most music can’t: drown out the distractions and keep you on task. It uses artificial intelligence and neurological research to create a stream of the best background music for productivity. Whether you’re studying, working, or trying to get some sleep, you’ll find the sounds that help you accomplish your task.
You can get a lifetime subscription to Brain.fm (approx. £31). That’s a savings of 80% off the retail price for a truly immersive audio experience, so grab it today!