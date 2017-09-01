Interactive infographic maps UK music scene

When it comes to music, you could say that the UK is punching above its weight. Despite its size, the UK has produced bands, artists and music scenes that have had a huge influence all around the world.

To celebrate this wealth of talent, TotallyMoney.com has produced a beautiful interactive infographic that takes you on a tour of the best UK music.

In the infographic, the names of various bands and artists cover the town or area where they hail from to make up a musical map of the UK. Many of the band and artist names are styled using fonts and logos to match the band's.

When you click on an artist's name, you even get a refresher of their best song, chart performance and net worth.

London has its own pull-out interactive map (Click the arrows icon to enlarge the map)

"The UK music industry is one of the biggest in the world,” says Joe Gardiner, TotallyMoney.com’s head of brand and communications. “It’s a rich history, but people often think that musicians just congregate in London. Music is universal – singers and bands come from all over.”

Perhaps due to London's sheer density, it does have its own pull-out map, though, for users to explore in more depth. We're not sure how we feel about the fact that the CB office seems to fall dangerously near James Blunt territory...

See the map for yourself below, and be sure to head over to the full interactive infographic at TotallyMoney.com to find out about all the facts and figures behind your favourite musicians.

The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in all its musical glory (Click to go to the full interactive map)

You might like these related articles: