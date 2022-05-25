If this is the future of the iPhone, I'm sold

Apple's annual WWDC conference is just around the corner, which means we're likely to see the next generation of iOS in a few weeks' time. The last few iterations of the iPhone software haven't been hugely exciting – but if the next is anything like a new concept that's doing the rounds online, I'm sold.

A concept artist has shared their own take on iOS 16, and it offers many of the features that users have been asking for, from live widgets to a configurable lock screen. (Want the best iOS experience available now? Check out today's best iPhone 13 deals.)

While widgets were a welcome addition to iOS 14 in 2020, it became quickly apparent that they weren't all that user-friendly. They can't be interacted with, so all widgets are currently good for is displaying information. But in Nicholas Ghigo's (opens in new tab) concept, there widgets are fully interactive, allowing actions such as playing and pausing music.

Interactive widgets could be a game-changer (Image credit: Nicholas Ghigo)

Also present is an always-on display. Some details remain viewable onscreen even when the iPhone itself is on standby. This means information such as notifications, the time and battery are always accessible.

An always-on display could show information at all times (Image credit: Nicholas Ghigo)

Elsewhere, one of the simplest – and most requested – updates is the customisable lock screen. The two icons at the bottom of the screen have remained limited to torch and camera for years, but Ghigo's concept imagines the ability to switch these out for other functions, such as enabling Do Not Disturb or accessing messages.

Lock screen icons are currently limited to torch and camera (Image credit: Nicholas Ghigo)

While these may seem like mere quality-of-life improvements, they could seriously enhance iOS, ironing out quirks and adding features that users have been requesting for years. Time will tell what's in store next month, but one thing's for sure, the better the iPhone, the better the iOS experience. With that in mind, take a look at today's best iPhone 13 deals below, and be sure to check out our main roundup of Apple deals.

Read more: