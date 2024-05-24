The iPad Air 5 hits lowest-ever UK price

For the very first time, Apple's iPad Air 5th-generation model has dropped to under £500 in the UK. There's a deal offering the 64GB Space Grey model at a record-low price of only £494.36 at Amazon right now. Keep in mind that this price is only for the Space Grey variant, and other colours will cost you an extra £25 give or take, although this is still way cheaper than the usual retail price of £669.

We've been keeping close tabs on iPad Air 5 prices lately, ever since Apple launched its latest iPad Air (M2, 2024) models earlier this month. As expected, prices for the 2022 iPad are beginning to plummet thanks to the help of seasonal sales like Memorial Day and Amazon Prime Day (stay tuned for more on this).

We have a feeling this deal won't stick around for long, so be quick if you're interested in owning one of the best iPads for drawing. There's also an excellent US deal on the iPad Air 5 for only $399 which we've shared below.

Today's best iPad Air 5 UK deal

iPad Air 5 (M1, 2022): £669 £494.36 at Amazon

Save £175: This iPad might not be Apple's latest Air model anymore, but that doesn't make it any less capable. The M1 chip offers excellent performance and the 10.9-inch Liquid Retina (IPS 1640 x 2360) LCD display is perfect for streaming content. See our iPad Air 5 review for more details. This is the cheapest UK price on record. Price check: Currys £624 | John Lewis: £549

US deals:

iPad Air (5th gen, M1, 2022): $599 $399 at Walmart

Save $200: This is an excellent deal on the iPad Air 5, and it applies to all colours of the tablet too. If you're looking to get a capable iPad for a reasonable price then we think this is a steal, and one of the best prices we've seen for a long time. Price check: B&H Photo $549 | Target: $599.99

iPad Air (5th gen, M1, 2022): $599 $399.99 at Amazon

Save $200: If you prefer getting that next-day delivery then we've found a very similar deal as the one above but on Amazon too. The catch? It's only for the Starlight colour model (other colours are only available in 256GB). Price check: B&H Photo $549 | Target: $599.99

