Apple's new iOS eye controls look wildly impressive

By
published

New iPhone and iPad accessibility tools could be a game-changer.

iPad Pro
(Image credit: Apple)

WWDC might be a month away, but Apple has revealed a bunch of new accessibility features ahead of the developer conference – and one in particular has taken the internet by storm. No longer confined to the realm of Vision Pro, eye tracking has come to iPad and iPhone, letting users control the devices using their eyes.

Likely to be released as part of iOS 18 which we'll see debuted at WWDC, the new features use Apple silicon and AI to "further Apple’s decades-long commitment to designing products for everyone."

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

