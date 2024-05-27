These are the best Memorial Day iPad deals around

This Memorial Day, there has been a roster of amazing deals on Apple's iPad range, including the most sought-after Pro and older Air models. We even put together a live blog to report on all of the top Memorial Day iPad deals as and when they went live, including discounts on iPad accessories too.

The day isn't over yet, however, and a lot of these deals that we've listed below are still live and available right now. The standout deal for us was $50 off the brand-new iPad Pro (M4, 2024), down from $999 to $944 at Amazon. We know this is only a $55 saving, but considering that the M4 Pro was only released this month, we were surprised to see any savings at all on this latest model.

Another stellar deal was on the iPad Air 5th-generation (M1, 2022) with 64GB of storage which was listed for only $399.99 at Best Buy and other retailers, down from $599.99. That's an impressive $200 saving. The 256GB configuration also has an excellent $200 off deal at Best Buy as well, with prices starting at only $549.99.

You can find all of these deals below, plus a few UK deals too. But if Apple's iPads aren't really your thing – then we have plenty of other Memorial Day deals that we'll be reporting on for the rest of the day, so stick with us.

The best Memorial Day weekend iPad deals roundup

iPad Air 6th Gen 13-inch (M2, 2024): $799 now $754 at Amazon

Save $45: The larger of the two iPad Airs (13-inch) is enjoying a discount over at Amazon, and what do you get for that? The M2-chipped, 13-inch Liquid Retina Display, 128GB model. This obviously isn't an earth-shattering discount, but this is one of the brand-new iPad Airs released only this month, so what more can we ask for really? Price check: B&H Photo $799 | Best Buy: $799

iPad Air Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024): $999 now $944 at Amazon

Save $55: This deal is on the entry-level 11-inch iPad Pro M4 model, which this year starts at 256GB storage instead of 128GB. It's the most powerful tablet that Apple has released to date. And when we got our hands on it recently, we loved its super thin body, and all the usual slick design and wizz-speed you get with the Pro. Price check: B&H Photo $949 | Best Buy: $999

iPad mini (6th Gen, 2021): $499 now $399 at Amazon

Save $100: The iPad mini is Apple's cutest iPad by far, a small-screened tablet for those with smaller hands, or anyone who just really appreciates a super-portable tab that can fit in a coat pocket. The latest 6th Gen mini came out in 2021, so you won't be getting any of the Apple M chips in this petite tab. But the A15 Bionic chip is more than enough to power your streaming and scribbling. Price check: B&H Photo $469 | Best Buy: $399.99

iPad (10th Gen, 2022) 256GB: $499 $469 at Amazon

Save $30: Released in 2022, the 10th-gen iPad is equipped with the A14 Bionic Chip and the same display and camera array as the 2020 iPad Air model. If you don't need Pro-level power and like a splash of colour then this is a great option. Price check: B&H Photo $469 | Best Buy: $499

UK deals:

iPad Air 5 (M1, 2022): £669 £494.36 at Amazon

Save £175: This iPad might not be Apple's latest Air model anymore, but that doesn't make it any less capable. The M1 chip offers excellent performance and the 10.9-inch Liquid Retina (IPS 1640 x 2360) LCD display is perfect for streaming content. See our iPad Air 5 review for more details. This is the cheapest UK price on record. Price check: Currys £624 | John Lewis: £549

iPad mini (6th Gen, 2021): £724 now £609.97 at Amazon

Save £114: UK shoppers can get the 6th-generation 8.3-inch iPad mini (2021) with 256GB storage for £609.97 at Amazon, down from £724. That's a £114 saving, and the cheapest iPad mini variation I've found for the 256GB configuration is the Pink model. So if you want the itty-bittiest iPad for the itty-bittiest price, then this is the one to go for.

The best deals and lowest prices on iPad models in your region can be found below, using our clever deals widget. It updates 24/7, so be sure to bookmark this page if you're waiting for the right time to buy.