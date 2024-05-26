Memorial Day Apple iPad deals LIVE: These are the only deals you need

Refresh

(Image credit: Apple) BRAND NEW DEAL! Though we reported on the iPad Pro (M4) having $50 off late last week, the brand new iPad Air (11-inches, 6th Gen) now has $30 off it's retail price – down from $599 to $569 over at Amazon. That may only be $30. But this is the brand new iPad Air that got released less than a month ago! The fact that it's got anything off the retail price is pretty great. We are in the middle of review this model, but safe to say our initial thoughts are positive! Apple Pencil Pro compatibility and swift M2 power all point to another cracking Air.

(Image credit: Future) OK, so this is not a deal, but I just wanted to direct you guys to a recent piece on the brand new iPad Pro and iPad Air. Our news editor Daniel John headed over to Battersea to see their unveiling earlier this month, and was pretty excited about what he saw. TL:DR is that the iPad Pro has been super-charged with a M4 chip, is the thinnest it's ever been, and the entry model comes with 256GB storage, instead of the usual 64GB. And the new Air (M2) comes with landscape camera, and support for the brand new Apple Pencil Pro. Have a look, it's a good read!

(Image credit: Future) Let's go mini (well, 8.3-inches to be exact)! The iPad mini is down from $499 to $399 over at Amazon. Not everyone is searching for a small-screened tablet, but for those that have smaller hands, or just really appreciate a super-portable tab that can fit in a coat pocket, the iPad mini is tailor-made (Our news editor loves this tab for those reasons). The latest 6th Gen mini came out in 2021, so you won't be getting any of the Apple M chips in this petite tab. But the A15 Bionic chip is more than enough to power your streaming and scribbling.

(Image credit: PaperLike) I'm going to go ahead and assume that a lot of you reading this are creatives in some way. Well, iPads (especially the Pro) have been a staple bit of kit for digital artists for years now. But the shiny screen of the iPad is less than perfect for artists who seek the bite that comes from moving pencil over paper. But there are loads of great iPad screen protectors that double up as a slightly matte, paper-like surface. And one of our all time favourites – Paplike 2.0 – is currently half price over at Amazon, down from $39.99 to $19.99. That's a bargain!

(Image credit: Amazon / Apple) Not looking for the absolute latest iPad Pro? Looking for a no-fuss iPad to stream films and share around the house? Well, if you're not bothered with the latest chip and crispest display, the 9th Gen iPad is a fantastic tablet. At its retail price of $329 the iPad is excellent value, and right now we're seeing it as low as $249 over at Amazon. For a bit of context, this is not the most recent 10th Gen iPad. That one started upping the specs, which in my mind started blurring the lines between iPad and iPad Air... this 9th Gen is what everyone thinks off when they think iPad. A great tablet for a great price.