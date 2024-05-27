Hurry, this Wacom Intuos drawing tablet is only $39.99

This drawing tablet from Wacom just had an impressive Memorial Day price cut dropping to $39.99 at Best Buy, down from $69.99. This might only be a $30 saving, but you'll be hard-pressed to find such an excellent drawing tablet at such a budget-friendly price.

This Wacom Intuos (small) graphics drawing tablet is the wired model, and an ideal choice for students and creatives, now at a much more affordable price too. It boasts four customizable shortcut ExpressKeys at the top and includes a pressure-sensitive Wacom 4K pen for a realistic pen-on-paper feel.

If you prefer the wireless model with Bluetooth connectivity, there's a deal on that one too. Now only $59.99 at Best Buy down from $99.99, which is a slightly bigger $40 saving than the deal above. It just depends on how much you value a wire-free workspace and easy connectivity to decide which deal to bag.

Some of the best Wacom tablets have pretty huge surface areas to work on, but this Intuos Bluetooth tablet is made to be practical and space-saving with a 6.0 x 3.7" drawing area. Suitable for both left and right-handed users, this graphics tablet offers the perfect blend of precision and control to create digital masterpieces.

Wacom Intuos Drawing Tablet (Small)

Was: $69.99

Now: $39.99 at Best Buy

Save: $30 Overview: Enjoy the convenience of easy creation with this drawing tablet that's super lightweight and portable enough to use anywhere, plus it's easy to set up for those who might be new to the field of digital art, animation, and graphic design. If you register your device with Wacom - you can receive complimentary software to get you started too. Key features: The Wacom Intuos drawing tablet comprises a 7-inch active tablet area for you to work on, with 100 lines per mm of recognition that tells the tablet exactly where your pen is at all times for accuracy and precision. The pen has some great features too with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity as well as being embedded with EMR (Electro-Magnetic Resonance) technology for a light-as-air feel. Price history: The Wacom Intuos Bluetooth model has a pretty staggered price history, but the good news is that this is the lowest price we've ever seen it retail for, beating the previous record-low which was $49.95 during last year's Black Friday event. Price comparison: Amazon: $39.95 | B&H: $59.95 Reviews: We gave the Wacom Intuos Pro small drawing tablet a 4.5-star review, but we haven't yet tested its little brother in the form of the standard Wacom Intuos small. But, considering how much we loved the Pro model, this predecessor can't be much different, and 74% of Amazon reviewers have rated it 5 stars with one recent review describing it as "the perfect travel tablet".

Not interested in Wacom tablets? Take a look at the best Wacom tablet alternatives instead. If you are looking for a new drawing tablet, then you might want to bookmark our best drawing tablet deals plus the best budget drawing tablet articles where our clever widgets will find you the best prices as and when they go live.