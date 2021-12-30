Unmissable Apple iPad price drop returns in early January sale

Over the last few months we've seen a number of great Apple deals, across a range of devices. But one that hasn't come up often is iPads, so today we're excited to see a price drop on the 2021 10.2-inch iPad at Amazon – now just $299.

That's a 9 percent discount and the lowest price this model iPad has been for over a month. So if you've been holding out to invest in a new Apple tablet, now's the time to buy. This isn't the first time we've seen this deal this year, and it sells out fast so don't delay.

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad: $329 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad: $329 $299 at Amazon

Save $30: Hurry, this deal to get the brand new 2021 10.2-inch Apple iPad with Wi-Fi and 64GB storage won't last long. The lowest price this model iPad has been in well over a month, these devices are flying off the shelves.

If you were lucky enough to get a new iPad under your tree this Christmas, don't miss our round up of the best iPad accessories and best iPad cases to really make the most of your Apple tablet.