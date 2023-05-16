The latest iPhone 15 camera rumour is both good and bad news

Over the last few years, we've got used to what you might call trickle-down iPhone-nomics. The best new features always hit the 'Pro' models first, then make their way down to the standard version a year or two later. And it sounds like the trend is set to continue in 2023.

New reports suggest that the awesome 48MP camera setup, currently limited to the iPhone 14 Pro, will hit the standard iPhone 15 this year. This means the entire line up could benefit from much higher picture quality and the ability to shoot in ProRAW format. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 14 Pro deals available now.)

The iPhone 14 Pro currently features a 48MP camera (Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

As spotted by MacRumors (opens in new tab), a research note by noted Apple analyst Jeff Pu claims that all four models will be equipped with the 48MP sensor this year. What's more, this year's could be a "new three-stacked sensor that can capture more light for improved image quality."

But it's not all good news. The research note that this new sensor design is "likely facing yield issues that could result in iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus production delays." While the devices are still allegedly on track for September, the idea of a delayed iPhone isn't quite as wild as it might have seemed a few years ago – back in 2020, production issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic pushed the launch of the iPhone 12 from September to October.

A fan-made iPhone 15 render (Image credit: 4RMD)

While it's great to hear that every iPhone 15 model could benefit from the 48MP sensor, Apple is still likely to want to differentiate the iPhone 15 from the 15 Pro. And if rumours are to be believed, the latter could benefit from an incredible periscope lens offering a much improved optical zoom.

From haptic buttons to a titanium designs, we've head all sorts of curious iPhone 15 rumours so far. Time will tell what's really in store, but in the meantime, be sure to take a look at the best iPhone 14 deals below.

Read more: