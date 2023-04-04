And just like that, the iPhone 17 rumours have begun

By Daniel Piper
published

Apple's next-but-two already sounds awesome.

With only a few months to go until the iPhone 15 makes its first appearance, rumours about the next generation of iPhone are reaching fever pitch. Persistent leaks and tidbits suggest we're in for, among other things, a titanium frame and (surprise, surprise) a better camera. Anyway, enough about that – let's talk about the iPhone 17.

Yep, you read that right. Rumours about the next-but-two iPhone have already begun. And according to reports, 2025's iPhone line up could finally introduce one of the most requested features. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 14 deals available now).

iPhone 13 render

A fan-made render of a notch-free iPhone (Image credit: Ben Geskin)

Apple may have finally done away with the infamous notch with the iPhone 14 Pro, but the replacement arguably isn't all that different. The Dynamic Island still uses up precious pixels, and takes up space on the supposedly 'all screen' design of modern iPhones. But according to display analyst Ross Young (below), the iPhone 17 Pro will be the first to feature an under-display Face ID and camera. 

Apple iPhone 14

The Dynamic Island is a decent – if not perfect – replacement for the notch (Image credit: James Yarema via Unsplash)

And that's not the only good news. Ross also claims that the super-smooth 120hz ProMotion refresh rate, currently reserved for the iPhone (and iPad) Pro, will hit every model in the 2025 line up.

If both of these tidbits are true, it sounds like the next generation of iPhone is going to be all about the display. Users have been crying out for a truly notch-free iPhone for years, but the tech simply hasn't been there yet. And ProMotion, while arguably more of a nice-to-have feature than anything essential, is certainly easier on the eye.

The bad news is that it sounds like we're going to have to wait at least a couple of years. But still, there are already some (read: a ridiculous amount of) exciting iPhone 15 rumours doing the rounds, so we have a feeling it might be worth upgrading in 2023.

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

