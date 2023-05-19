Apple's iPhone 15 could feature a design change that's only for the eagle-eyed

We've already heard a ton of rumours about the iPhone 15 line up, with many of them concentrating on the design. Visual changes have been few and far between over the last couple of years, with the flat-edged design introduced with the iPhone 12 still going strong. But some big camera changes could be coming this year.

We've already heard tell that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature an exclusive periscope camera lens, capable of much-improved optical zoom of up to 5x or 6x. And new reports suggest this means the Pro Max will also feature a rearranged set of camera lenses. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 14 deals available now.)

A fan-made render of the rumoured iPhone 15 Pro (Image credit: ConceptsiPhone)

According to Apple leaker Unknownz21, the Ultrawide and Telephoto lenses are set to switch positions on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, since the periscope lens could take up so much physical room. Currently, the telephoto lens sits at the top left, while the Ultrawide is in the middle.

Of course, the swapping of two camera lenses might not sound of particular significance – indeed, most users probably wouldn't even notice it. But the fact that the sheer size of the periscope lens is forcing Apple to rejig its camera layout arguably lends credence to those rumours that we could be in for an absolutely gargantuan camera cutout.

The iPhone camera cutout has been growing for years, and with each new iteration, users insist that it can't possibly get any bigger. Could 2023 finally be the year that Apple goes too far? Put it this way, that periscope zoom had better be impressive.

The iPhone 14 Pro's camera cutout is already massive (Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

From a titanium body to the addition of USB-C rumours suggest the iPhone 15 could feature some of the most significant design changes for a while.