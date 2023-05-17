Apple just dropped an unbelievable new iPhone feature like it's no big deal

By Daniel Piper
published

Meet Personal Voice.

Apple generally makes announcements in one of three ways. Either we get the full-blown on-stage product reveal bonanza, a slickly produced video (these replaced the former during the coronavirus pandemic) or a quiet press release via the Apple Newsroom web page. That's how the company just announced Personal Voice, a new accessibility feature – but judging by the response, it may have warranted something more dramatic.

As part of a bundle of new accessibility features including new visual app layouts, Apple revealed Personal Voice, a tool that, thanks to on-machine learning, can create a voice that sounds just like the user after a mere 15 minutes of training. (In the market for new gear? Check out the latest iPhone 14 deals.)  

Personal Voice on iPhone

(Image credit: Apple)

"For users at risk of losing their ability to speak — such as those with a recent diagnosis of ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) or other conditions that can progressively impact speaking ability — Personal Voice is a simple and secure way to create a voice that sounds like them," Apple says (opens in new tab). "Users can create a Personal Voice by reading along with a randomised set of text prompts to record 15 minutes of audio on iPhone or iPad."

iOS accessibility features on an iPad and iPhone

The new accessibility features were announced via the Apple Newsroom (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Apple)

And the announcement has certainly caused a stir online, with social media users blown away by the idea of a realistic, AI-generated voice being created in just 15 minutes.

Of course, some are also finding the idea a little creepy, with one Redditor (opens in new tab) commenting that it "sounds like Black Mirror," and many others wondering whether it could provide opportunities for scammers, there's no denying that the tech sounds impressive – and potentially extremely useful from an accessibility point of view.

