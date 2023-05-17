Apple just dropped an unbelievable new iPhone feature like it's no big deal

Apple generally makes announcements in one of three ways. Either we get the full-blown on-stage product reveal bonanza, a slickly produced video (these replaced the former during the coronavirus pandemic) or a quiet press release via the Apple Newsroom web page. That's how the company just announced Personal Voice, a new accessibility feature – but judging by the response, it may have warranted something more dramatic.

As part of a bundle of new accessibility features including new visual app layouts, Apple revealed Personal Voice, a tool that, thanks to on-machine learning, can create a voice that sounds just like the user after a mere 15 minutes of training. (In the market for new gear? Check out the latest iPhone 14 deals.)

(Image credit: Apple)

"For users at risk of losing their ability to speak — such as those with a recent diagnosis of ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) or other conditions that can progressively impact speaking ability — Personal Voice is a simple and secure way to create a voice that sounds like them," Apple says (opens in new tab). "Users can create a Personal Voice by reading along with a randomised set of text prompts to record 15 minutes of audio on iPhone or iPad."

(opens in new tab) The new accessibility features were announced via the Apple Newsroom (Image credit: Apple)

And the announcement has certainly caused a stir online, with social media users blown away by the idea of a realistic, AI-generated voice being created in just 15 minutes.

"Personal Voice" is the biggest Apple announcement of the year. Get your head out of which hole the iPhone 15 will have and elevate how game/life-changing this is. pic.twitter.com/BvSBixWBaxMay 17, 2023 See more

iOS 17 isn't even announced yet, but today Apple previewed an accessibility feature that allows users at risk of losing their ability to speak to CREATE A VOICE THAT SOUNDS LIKE THEM in 15 minutes integrates with FaceTime, phone calls, etc. No big deal.https://t.co/LhV4859oLo pic.twitter.com/w2oE60UjL6May 16, 2023 See more

Of course, some are also finding the idea a little creepy, with one Redditor (opens in new tab) commenting that it "sounds like Black Mirror," and many others wondering whether it could provide opportunities for scammers, there's no denying that the tech sounds impressive – and potentially extremely useful from an accessibility point of view.

Meanwhile, the rumour mill is already churning out a ton of leaks and tidbits about the iPhone 15 and iOS 17.