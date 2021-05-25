Is Apple really about to revive the iPod?

From the iMac to the Apple TV, Apple has been giving some much-needed design love to a few of its more neglected products in 2021. And if a new leak is to be believed, the trend is set to continue with a surprising new product release this year. Yes, the iPod Touch still exists – and yes, it could be getting a fresh coat of paint in the coming months.

According to multiple leakers, Apple's portable jukebox isn't quite dead yet. In 2021, the 20th anniversary of the original iPod, we might be getting a new one, complete with a contemporary iPhone 12-inspired design. (Check out our best Apple deals if you're in the market for new gear).

In November 2020, Apple added ‘iPod touch’ to their Apple Music PR blurb. Well now we know why. This Fall Apple is planning to release the next version of the iPod touch. Thanks to @AppleLe257 for sourcing info & @Apple_Tomorrow for the renders! pic.twitter.com/ImQQj3hxDcMay 21, 2021 See more

According to MacRumors' Steve Moser (above), a redesigned iPod Touch could arrive this fall. And if it looks anything like these renders (below) by Apple Tomorrow, we're sold. With iPhone 12-esque flat edges and in a series of bright hues, the device would fit right in with Apple's current design language.

New renders of the rumoured iPod Touch update (Image credit: Apple Tomorrow)

On one hand, it seems strange for Apple to revive the iPod. The iPhone has arguably rendered the device pretty useless – the iPod Touch is essentially an iPhone without, well, the phone. Does it really have a place in 2021?

Then again, there are reasons why it could make sense. Not only does 2021 mark two decades of the iPod, but it's also the year that Apple announced its new lossless audio upgrade for Apple Music. If the company is doubling down on its music experience, a dedicated music player suddenly doesn't seem so outlandish. It might not feature cellular connectivity, but it could make a great home audio device.

Time will tell whether Apple is indeed planning to inject some life into the iPod line up – but with WWDC around the corner, we might find out sooner rather than later. From the super-powerful M1X MacBook Pro to a radically redesigned Apple Watch, there are plenty of hardware announcements rumoured for the event. If you can't wait, check out today's best iPhone 12 deals below. (It plays music.)

