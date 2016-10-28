Is this the ultimate mobile design studio?

Tired of working in the same location all day? Getting too easily distracted when you're working from home? If you're looking for a change of pace that's designed to keep you productive, the e-NV200 WORKSPACe might be exactly what you're after.

Created by Nissan in collaboration with Studio Hardie, the e-Nv200 WORKSPACEe is a 100% electric van that doubles as a mobile office. And with plenty of useful features for storing drawing materials, we can see this becoming a favourite amongst creatives looking for a flexible work environment.

The van taps into the global trend for hot-desking and makes the most of the limited space on offer. This doesn't mean the van is cramped though, in fact there's enough room to hold (small) meetings, a touch screen computer, and even a coffee machine to keep you fuelled throughout the day.

With office rent prices only on the rise, this Nissan vehicle could prove to be a more cost efficient system to the conventional workplace approach. And seeing as it's made from sustainable materials, the van goes some way to offsetting its carbon footprint.

Complete with a bluetooth sound system, wireless charging facilities, and smartphone-controlled lighting, the e-NV200 WORKSPACe is technologically ready to help mobile workers get on with their day. Once you've completed your tasks, you can also pull out the deck, crack open a cool drink and relax wherever you've driven yourself.