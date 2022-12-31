You'll need to be quick to save $200 on the Surface Pro 9

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 has improved on the formula of its sleek Windows-based tablets to create a 2-in-1 device that can comfortably run desktop software but offers the convenience and portability of a tablet. The drawback is the price, but right now you can save $200 on the Surface Pro 9 with 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD: $1,599.99 $1,399 at Amazon (opens in new tab). Not bad considering the tablet only came out in late October.

This is for an Intel Core i7 device, which is the one option you'll want to go for if you're thinking of doing anything demanding like image or video editing. you'll need to be quick though. One colour's already sold out, and the other options don't have a lot of stock left. Remember that you'll also need to buy the Surface Slim Pen 2 and Type Cover (opens in new tab) separately if you want to use a stylus and keyboard.

You can learn about our own experience with the tablet in our Surface Pro 9 early review. If you prefer to go for an Apple tablet, see our guide to the best deals on iPads.

The best Black Friday Microsoft Surface Pro deal in the US

Surface Pro 9 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD: $1,599.99 $1,399.99 at Amazon

Save $200: This is well-specced configuration of Microsoft's latest 2-in-1 for anyone who wants to do more than browsing and general productivity tasks. It packs Intel i7 chip and another memory and storage space to handle most people's needs.

The best Black Friday Microsoft Surface Pro deal in the UK

Surface Pro 9 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD + Surface Slim Pen 2: £2,018.99 £1,796.11 at Amazon

Save £222.88: There are end of year Microsoft Surface Pro 9 deals in the UK too, mainly on bundles with the stylus included. This makes sense, since you'll almost certainly want the pen anyway. This configuration is with the i7 processor.

If the deals above sell out or you're not in the US or UK, check below for the best end of year Microsoft Surface Pro 9 deals where you are.

