KitKat logo replaced after alarming revelation

It's one of the most recognisable chocolate brands around, but it seems the KitKat logo is about to, in the words of its famous slogan, have a break. After research revealed a shocking statistic about Australian consumers, Nestlé has launched a limited edition version of the KitKat without its logo on the packaging.

The new bar's packaging features a recycling symbol (made of KitKat fingers, of course) in place of the logo, along with an explicit call to recycle said packaging in order to "give the planet a break". Check out our best print ads for more bold advertising examples.

The new limited edition packaging (Image credit: Nestlé)

Research commissioned by the KitKat team itself revealed that almost half of Australian consumers are unclear about how to correctly recycle chocolate wrappers. One in four were unaware soft plastic could be recycled at all, while a further 17 per cent had no idea that they must be recycled separately to regular waste.

"KitKat is a brand synonymous with breaks, Nestlé head of marketing confectionery Joyce Tan said in a press release. "Together, we want to work with Aussies to help them ‘Give the Planet a Break’ and recycle their soft plastics right."

As part of the campaign, KitKat is encouraging consumers to recycle their soft plastics at REDcycle collection bins. These can be found inside most major Australian supermarkets. KitKat says soft plastics that can be recycled include chocolate wrappers, noodle wrappers and cereal box liners.

While removing the name might seem a bold move, this isn't in fact the first time KitKat has done away with its logo – as you can see in these 6 times brands temporarily changed their packaging. And when it comes to making a point, logo removal appears to be the order of the day, with Time magazine recently replacing its title for the first time in 100 years.

