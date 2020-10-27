Apple accidentally reveals new 2020 MacBook Pro

It's been a fruitful couple of months for Apple fans, with the company revealing a slew of new products including new iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches. But if rumours are to be believed, it isn't finished yet – and it seems Apple itself might have just accidentally revealed the next product in line for an update.

Release notes for a recent update to Boot Camp (which lets users run Windows on their Mac) includes a references to an as-yet-unreleased 16-inch 2020 MacBook Pro. The last 16-inch MacBook Pro was released last year, and currently tops our best laptops for graphic design list – but could its successor be on the way?

CONFIRMED!!16-inch MacBook Pro (2020) and 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020).In a Boot Camp Update@MKBHD @a_rumors1111 @markgurman @mingchikuo @jon_prosser pic.twitter.com/VAN7TsTNUBOctober 23, 2020

Ever since Apple announced its switch to ARM-based Macs, rumours have been flying around about which will be the first Mac to arrive fully 'ARM'ed (sorry) with Apple's own silicon chip. Previous leaks have suggested the 12-inch MacBook could make a comeback, but this latest development could mean it's the largest MacBook getting the special treatment first.

The previous 16-inch MacBook arrived last year (Image credit: Apple)

There are several reasons why an ARM-based MacBook could be a tantalising prospect for creatives. Apple's new chips offer incredible power and efficiency whilst also requiring less cooling, which means we could in theory see a device with the power of a MacBook Pro and the form factor of a MacBook Air – the ultimate balance of power and portability.

To confirm, there IS a November ARM Mac event.I’m hearing November 17th. 🗓October 16, 2020

As for when the new 16-inch MacBook could arrive, rumours suggest it might be as soon as next month. Renowned Apple leaker Jon Prosser has suggested (above) that Apple is planning to host another event on 17 November to reveal its first ARM-based MacBooks. Not long to wait, then.

Until then, you could do a lot worse than the current 16-inch MacBook Pro – as well as graphic design, it's also our best laptop for video editing. Check out today's best deals below, and don't forget to swing by our Apple Black Friday page to find out what deals are coming up.

