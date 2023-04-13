This clicky Mac keyboard app is weirdly satisfying

We're generally very happy with the keyboards on the current generation of MacBooks. With the butterfly keys debacle firmly behind it, Apple has improved the design of its keyboards significantly. But some people miss the satisfying 'clack' of a mechanical keyboard.

Well, it turns out there are apps for that. One of the latest, Klack, promises "a satisfying sound with every keystroke", and MacBook users are going wild for it. (Don't have a MacBook? See our pick of the best MacBook Pro deals and the best MacBook Air M2 prices).

Silent typing is often been used as a selling point for modern laptop keyboards, but it's not for everyone. There's something reassuring about the click of mechanical keys, and the Klack Menubar app aims to bring that to the MacBook. The app has several different key sounds to choose from, and you can configure the volume and switches.

Some people say it even helps them work better. "This app was just for fun at first, but after a few days I can say that it is a productivity booster for me," one person wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab). "It's relaxing to hear the buttons while you're coding or writing," someone else wrote. "Childhood memories. I had this on my Windows 98," is another comment.

Klack is available at tryklack.com (opens in new tab) for $3.99. Mechvibes (opens in new tab)and Keybell (opens in new tab)also produce apps to customise key sounds.

Want a more comfortable typing experience on the MacBook? If you want a real mechanical keyboard or a full-size keyboard, you can opt for one of the best keyboards for Mac or the best Magic Keyboard alternatives. See below for the best prices on the latter right now.

